UPDATE 2-Battered French bonds fight back on Bayrou-Macron alliance

LONDON, Feb 23 The extra return investors demand to hold French rather than German debt shrank from multi-year highs on Thursday as a new centrist pact in France's presidential election race eased market concerns about far-rightist Marine Le Pen gaining ground. Influential centrist Francois Bayrou on Wednesday decided not to run in the French election and struck an alliance with candidate Emmanuel Macron that may boost the latter's chances in the tight race.

