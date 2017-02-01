Upbeat Chinese manufacturing data buo...

Upbeat Chinese manufacturing data buoys markets ahead of Fed

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Tribune

Solid Chinese manufacturing data helped shore up global stock markets on Tuesday ahead of the latest policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, Germany's DAX was up 1 percent to 11,656 while the CAC 40 in France rose 1.4 percent to 4,813.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl... Jan 30 tex 1
News For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b... Jan 27 Le Jimbo 24
News Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ... Jan 26 Go Blue Forever 3
News UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m... Jan 18 Cujo 26
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 3
News Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead... Dec '16 Patriotic One 1
News Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 2
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,189 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC