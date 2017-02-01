U.S. dollar's worst start to a year in 3 decades
The greenback initially surged after Trump was elected as investors bet that his agenda of tax cuts and infrastructure spending would accelerate the American economy. But thanks in part to Trump's complaints that the strong dollar is "killing" the U.S. economy, the U.S. dollar retreated 2.6% against a basket of currencies in January.
