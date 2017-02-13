TSX, Wall Street rally to record closes again as Trudeau and Trump meet
The Toronto stock market rose to another record close Monday as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to work at strengthening economic ties on both sides of the border. The two heads of state issued a joint statement following their first face-to-face meeting at the White House, reiterating that both countries share similar priorities, including the need to bolster trade.
