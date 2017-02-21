Trump rally: CEOs of Dow companies make $400 million
It's no wonder that so many CEOs who meet with President Trump leave the White House smiling these days. The CEOs of companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average have enjoyed a collective $402 million surge in the value of their stock holdings since Trump's election, according to a study by Equilar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Feb 21
|Real World
|7
|COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit...
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan 27
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan '17
|Cujo
|21
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC