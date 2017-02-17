TREASURIES-Bonds gain on falling stocks, French election worries

Reports that the two main left-leaning candidates in France's election are holding talks on possible cooperation, which could put one of them in contention to reach the election runoff, dampened risk appetite overnight. British 10-year government bond yields fell to a three-month low on Friday after data showed shoppers unexpectedly spent less in January, while German government bonds were also boosted by nervousness over the French election.

