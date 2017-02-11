This Could Be a Game Changer for Big Bank Stocks
Both on the campaign trail and now in the Oval Office, most recently by way of an executive order, the President has vowed to "dismantle" the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act , to "do a number" to it, and to reduce regulations "by 75%." This is aggressive talk, and certainly welcome news to bankers, who have struggled under an especially heavy regulatory burden since the financial crisis more than eight years ago.
