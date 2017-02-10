There's a new biggest bull on Wall St...

There's a new biggest bull on Wall Street and he thinks stocks could rally 15% this year

Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Binky Chadha, Deutsche Bank's chief global strategist, said in a note Thursday that his year-end target for the benchmark S&P 500 is 2,600. That topped the call for 2,575 made by John Praveen , Prudential's chief investment strategist, which was the previous high that Business Insider observed.

