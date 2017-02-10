Tel Aviv stocks mostly higher on firs...

Tel Aviv stocks mostly higher on first day of expanded indices

Read more: Reuters

Feb 12 Israeli stocks were higher on Sunday in the first day of trade in revamped indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that expanded its blue-chip and mid-cap indices in an effort reduce risk to index-trackers and encourage foreign investment. The new Tel Aviv 35 index replaces the TA-25 index and includes mobile phone operators Cellcom and Partner Communications, chipmaker TowerJazz, at-home soda machine maker SodaStream, insurance company Harel and five others.

