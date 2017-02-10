Tel Aviv stocks mostly higher on first day of expanded indices
Feb 12 Israeli stocks were higher on Sunday in the first day of trade in revamped indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that expanded its blue-chip and mid-cap indices in an effort reduce risk to index-trackers and encourage foreign investment. The new Tel Aviv 35 index replaces the TA-25 index and includes mobile phone operators Cellcom and Partner Communications, chipmaker TowerJazz, at-home soda machine maker SodaStream, insurance company Harel and five others.
