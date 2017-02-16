Take a breath: Stocks slow down after...

Take a breath: Stocks slow down after a record-setting run

16 hrs ago

The Standard & Poor's 500 index dipped Thursday to break a seven-day winning streak, its longest in three and a half years, though it remains a nudge away from its record high. It was part of a pause for stock markets around the world, which have been on a torrid run thanks to an improving economy, stronger corporate earnings and hopes for more business-friendly policies from Washington.

Chicago, IL

