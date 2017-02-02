Stocks move lower as investors digest earnings
Stocks were moving between slight gains and losses in afternoon trading Thursday, as traders focused on a large batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies, including Facebook and Merck. Ryder System, a truck leasing company, fell 8 percent after reporting earnings that fell far short of what Wall Street analysts were expecting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan 27
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 18
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec '16
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC