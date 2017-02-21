Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: Bankinter will propose a complementary dividend for 2016 of 0.068 euro gross per share, which will be paid on March 30. Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros.

