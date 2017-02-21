Smaller bite: Tax bills dip for most popular mutual funds
" Tax time means many mutual-fund investors are paying the bill for their funds' past successes, even ones that predate their own investment. Anyone with a fund in a taxable account is now sitting down with their 1099 forms, or will be by April 18. That's because funds paid out capital-gains distributions to their shareholders in December, and investors with a fund outside a 401 or another tax-advantaged account are liable for taxes on them, even if they didn't sell any shares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Tue
|Real World
|7
|COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit...
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan 27
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan '17
|Cujo
|21
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC