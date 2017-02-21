Smaller bite: Tax bills dip for most popular mutual funds

" Tax time means many mutual-fund investors are paying the bill for their funds' past successes, even ones that predate their own investment. Anyone with a fund in a taxable account is now sitting down with their 1099 forms, or will be by April 18. That's because funds paid out capital-gains distributions to their shareholders in December, and investors with a fund outside a 401 or another tax-advantaged account are liable for taxes on them, even if they didn't sell any shares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.