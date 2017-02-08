Seattle to cut ties with Wells Fargo over Dakota Access pipeline

FEBRUARY 13: State Sen. Ed Murray, an openly gay legislator speaks before Washington State Governor Chris Gregoire signs marriage equality legislation February 13, 2012 at the state capitol in Olympia, Washington. Washington state is the seventh state to legalize same sex marriage, however, before the law will go into effect it will most likely need to survive voter initiatives that would overturn it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.