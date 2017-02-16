SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam hits 9-yr high as focus returns to banks
By Geo Tharappel Feb 15 Vietnam shares hit their highest since Feb 2008 on Wednesday, led by gains in financials, while most other Southeast Asian markets rose ahead of key U.S. economic data that could influence Federal Reserve's rate hike decision. The consumer price index is expected to have risen 0.3 percent in January after a similar gain in December, while retail sales are likely to have risen 0.1 percent in January after advancing 0.6 percent the previous month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan 27
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 18
|Cujo
|21
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec '16
|Patriotic One
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC