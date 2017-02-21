SE Asia Stocks-Largely flat; Fed wary...

SE Asia Stocks-Largely flat; Fed wary on U.S. policy uncertainty

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

By Susan Mathew Feb 23 Southeast Asian stock markets were largely flat in lacklustre trading on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated willingness to raise interest rates, but cautioned about a lack of clarity on the Trump administration's economic policies. The Fed's January meeting minutes said that it may be appropriate to raise rates again "fairly soon" should jobs and inflation data be in line with expectations, but it also reflected the depth of uncertainty at the Fed over economic risks from President Donald Trump's plans.

