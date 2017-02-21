Rate hike coming `fairly soon,' Fed o...

Rate hike coming `fairly soon,' Fed officials say

Read more: Financial Planning

Federal Reserve officials expressed confidence they can raise interest rates gradually, while a hike "fairly soon" might be appropriate to avoid the risk of an overheated economy, minutes of Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting showed. "Many participants expressed the view that it might be appropriate to raise the federal funds rate again fairly soon if incoming information on the labor market and inflation was in line with or stronger than their current expectations or if the risks of overshooting the committee's maximum-employment and inflation objectives increased," the minutes released Wednesday in Washington said.

