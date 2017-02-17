Northern shrimp stocks still - critical'

It's the season to talk about the prospects for the shrimp fishery in Newfoundland and Labrador and the initial information for the new season does not look promising. In a media briefing this morning, Katherine Kanes, mathematician/stock-assessment biologist with Department of Fisheries and Oceans outlined the current picture from the most recent stock assessments, for northern shrimp in fishing areas 6, 5 and 4 - off the Northern Peninsula and the coast of Labrador.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Compass.