North American stock markets pull back amid batch of corporate earnings

16 hrs ago

Stock markets in Toronto and New York settled into negative territory this morning as investors took in another batch of corporate earnings. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index lost 167.28 points or one per cent to 15,613.92, with nearly all sectors in the red.



