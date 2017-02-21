Mideast Stocks-Gulf little changed, new listings surge on Saudi secondary market
Feb 26 Gulf stocks were generally little changed in early Sunday trade but most new listings surged on Saudi Arabia's secondary market as that bourse, which has less onerous listing requirements than the main Riyadh market, opened its doors for the first time. The main Saudi index edged down 0.02 percent in the first hour.
