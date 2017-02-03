Markets Right Now: Strong hiring news sends stocks higher
The gain of 227,000 jobs in January was the biggest increase since September, the Labor Department reported early Friday. Visa jumped 4 per cent in early trading after the giant payment processing company reported earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts' forecasts.
