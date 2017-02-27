Markets Right Now: Stocks edge down, ...

Markets Right Now: Stocks edge down, break Dow's win streak

14 hrs ago

Retailers including Target led the stock market lower, ending a 12-day winning streak for the Dow Jones industrial average. Online brokers fell sharply after Fidelity announced a cut in trading commissions.

Chicago, IL

