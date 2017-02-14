M&A hopes drive auto stocks higher as...

M&A hopes drive auto stocks higher as European shares steady

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

MILAN, Feb 14 European shares steadied on Tuesday, as gains in the auto sector on news that PSA Group is in talks to buy General Motors' European auto operations and stronger banking stocks offset weaker consumer and pharma stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended flat at 370.2 points, staying near 13-month highs hit in the previous session when the index rose for its fifth session in a row.

Chicago, IL

