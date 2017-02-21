Investment Focus-From cars to builders, funds make early bets on European revival

MILAN, Feb 24 Hampered by persistent political risks and sluggish economic growth, Europe's equity markets have disappointed investors for years. But some fund managers, cheered by the brightest outlook for European corporate profits since 2010 and valuation discounts that are becoming harder to ignore, are looking to snap up the bargains on offer - and taking a particularly close look at automakers, builders and German bluechips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.