Husband Arraigned Today on Murder Cha...

Husband Arraigned Today on Murder Charges in Cotuit Killing

16 hrs ago

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe says police responded to the home in the village of Cotuit just before 2 a.m. Tuesday after getting several 911 calls and found the woman, 35-year-old Mary Fratantonio , dead. Christopher Fratantonio "gave a detailed description of his motive ... and how he carried out the attack, including the location of the knife he used", trooper Matthew R. Lavoie wrote in a report.

Chicago, IL

