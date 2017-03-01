Husband Arraigned Today on Murder Charges in Cotuit Killing
Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe says police responded to the home in the village of Cotuit just before 2 a.m. Tuesday after getting several 911 calls and found the woman, 35-year-old Mary Fratantonio , dead. Christopher Fratantonio "gave a detailed description of his motive ... and how he carried out the attack, including the location of the knife he used", trooper Matthew R. Lavoie wrote in a report.
