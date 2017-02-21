HSBC pulls Britain's FTSE lower
LONDON, Feb 21 British shares fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday, dragged down by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with a profit slump for HSBC. The blue-chip FTSE index fell 0.3 percent, with HSBC down 6.5 percent, its worst day in 18 months, after its results.
