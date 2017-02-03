How stricter rules for brokers will affect retirement savers
President Donald Trump is delaying a series of rules that require financial professionals to put their clients' best interests first when giving advice on retirement investments. Under the so-called "fiduciary rule," brokers who sell stocks, bonds, annuities and other products would have to do more than just make sure the investments they recommend are "suitable" for clients.
