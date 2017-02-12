Hong Kong stocks snap 4-day losing streak on mainland demand
Feb 6 Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Monday, drawing inspiration from a firmer Wall Street and helped by rising capital inflows from the mainland. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index, which tracks mainland companies listed in Hong Kong, clocked the biggest one-day rise in a month, bouncing 1.6 percent, to 9,840.26 points.
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Sun
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan 27
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 18
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec '16
|Patriotic One
|1
