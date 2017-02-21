Global stocks steady as Fed minutes fail to sway investors
Global stock markets were trading in narrow ranges Thursday after the minutes to the last policymaking meeting of the Federal Reserve failed to provide much of a steer as to the timing of the U.S. central bank's next interest rate increase. KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was down 0.1 percent at 7,294 while Germany's DAX fell 0.2 percent to 11,981.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Tue
|Real World
|7
|COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit...
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan 27
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan '17
|Cujo
|21
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC