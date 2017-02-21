Global stocks steady as Fed minutes fail to sway investors

Global stock markets were trading in narrow ranges Thursday after the minutes to the last policymaking meeting of the Federal Reserve failed to provide much of a steer as to the timing of the U.S. central bank's next interest rate increase. KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was down 0.1 percent at 7,294 while Germany's DAX fell 0.2 percent to 11,981.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.