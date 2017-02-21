Global Markets-Stocks hit record high...

Global Markets-Stocks hit record highs, dollar rises on rate-hike view

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

NEW YORK, Feb 21 Stock prices across the world climbed to record highs on Tuesday on news euro zone business activity accelerated to a six-year high, while the dollar gained after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. The revived possibility of a U.S. rate hike next month, together with demand for risky assets, weakened gold prices.

