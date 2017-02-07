Global Markets-Euro, European bonds unnerved by French politics
NEW YORK, Feb 7 European shares rose and U.S stocks hit record highs on Tuesday, helped by corporate results, while uncertainty about French elections pushed the euro to its biggest loss in about three weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite hit record levels, while the S&P 500 was less than three points away from hitting another all-time high.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan 27
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 18
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec '16
|Patriotic One
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC