German stocks - Factors to watch on February 27
The luxury carmaker is considering moving planned production of an electric version of its Mini compact car to Germany from Britain in response to plans by London to leave the EU single market, the Handelsblatt daily newspaper reported. Following high-level political talks, Beijing is prepared to water down its planned quota for electric cars, partly at the request of German carmakers, Handelsblatt reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.
