FTSE 100 climbs as banking stocks boosted by Trump regulation plans
Banking stocks pulled the FTSE 100 higher as investors cheered news of Donald Trump's plans for a regulatory rollback for the financial industry. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/ftse-100-climbs-as-banking-stocks-boosted-by-trump-regulation-plans-35421728.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35421727.ece/6b460/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-7b5d2158-730b-46a4-9668-31b7457bd660_I1.jpg London's blue chip index ended the day higher by 0.67% or 47.55 points at 7,188.3 Banking stocks pulled the FTSE 100 higher as investors cheered news of Donald Trump's plans for a regulatory rollback for the financial industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan 27
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 18
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec '16
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC