FTSE 100 climbs as banking stocks boosted by Trump regulation plans

Banking stocks pulled the FTSE 100 higher as investors cheered news of Donald Trump's plans for a regulatory rollback for the financial industry. London's blue chip index ended the day higher by 0.67% or 47.55 points at 7,188.3 Banking stocks pulled the FTSE 100 higher as investors cheered news of Donald Trump's plans for a regulatory rollback for the financial industry.

