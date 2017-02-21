Focus on select stocks with growth momentum
BY TOMORROW, all listed companies are required to submit their 2016 financial statements to the Stock Exchange of Thailand . We expect the combined 2016 net profit to stay at Bt883 billion or Bt92.52 per share.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Zeppelin
|37
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Feb 21
|Real World
|7
|COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit...
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan 27
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|3
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC