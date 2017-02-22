European Stocks Hit New 14-Month High
European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5 percent at 375.19 points by 0831 GMT after setting an intra-day high of 375.42 points, the highest level since early December 2015.
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|11 hr
|Real World
|7
|COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit...
|Mon
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan 27
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan '17
|Cujo
|21
