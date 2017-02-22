European Stocks Hit New 14-Month High

European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5 percent at 375.19 points by 0831 GMT after setting an intra-day high of 375.42 points, the highest level since early December 2015.

