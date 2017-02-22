End of the euro? French candidate plots return of the franc
PARIS: If Marine Le Pen has her way, the French will soon pay for their baguettes with francs, not euros. The presidential candidate from the anti-EU, anti-immigration National Front party is all about national sovereignty and independence.
