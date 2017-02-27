Emerging Markets-Stocks lose some of recent shine before Trump speech

Feb 28 Emerging stocks fell to one-week lows on Tuesday, while currencies firmed marginally ahead of a widely-anticipated speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, although both asset classes were on track for hefty monthly gains. Markets worldwide are on tenterhooks before Trump's first Congressional address, where he could provide detail on his spending and tax reform plans and may also accuse countries, especially China, of currency manipulation.

