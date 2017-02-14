Emerging Markets-Stocks hit 19-month high, rand and rouble roar

LONDON, Feb 15 Emerging market stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, with even hints of looming U.S. rate hikes and the dollar's longest unbroken rise since 2012 unable to knock them off their stride. MSCI's 26-country emerging market equity index hit its latest peak thanks to its ninth climb in the last 11 days, taking its gain since the end of December to almost 12 percent.

