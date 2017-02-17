Emerging Markets-Mexican peso, Brazilian real weaken; LatAm stocks mixed
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso fell on Thursday as investors awaited additional details of U.S. President Donald Trump's fiscal policies. The real weakened 0.58 percent, pulling back from a more than 1-1/2 year high, to close at 3.0830 per dollar, while the peso fell 0.44 percent to 20.3750.
