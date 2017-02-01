Emerging Markets-Latam currencies pare gains after upbeat Fed view on economy

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Latin American currencies pared gains on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged but struck a relatively upbeat picture of the economy, suggesting it was on track to tighten borrowing costs in the months ahead. The Fed decision was in line with expectations, though U.S. President Donald Trump's pledges of fiscal spending have increased bets of a faster-than-expected tightening cycle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.