Emerging Markets-Emerging stocks, Russian rouble hit 19-mth highs

Feb 13 The Russian rouble surged to 19-month highs versus the dollar on Monday, supported by oil prices and leading other emerging assets, while emerging equities tracked world stocks higher, also hitting the highest level since July 2015. Sentiment towards equities and emerging markets was lifted after U.S. President Donald Trump made no mention of currency policy or protectionist measures during his weekend meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

