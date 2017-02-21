Emerging Markets-Emerging stocks power to fresh 19-mth highs, rand firms
Feb 23 Emerging equities powered to fresh 19-month highs on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes suggested the Fed would hold off a March rate hike, while the South African rand briefly hit a one-week high after Wednesday's budget. MSCI's benchmark emerging stocks index rose 0.2 percent, with Indian shares up 0.5 percent to hit the highest since March 2015, Turkish stocks up 0.7 percent and Bucharest shares up 0.2 percent at a fresh nine-year high.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Tue
|Real World
|7
|COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit...
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan 27
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan '17
|Cujo
|21
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC