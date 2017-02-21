Emerging Markets-Emerging stocks power to fresh 19-mth highs, rand firms

Feb 23 Emerging equities powered to fresh 19-month highs on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes suggested the Fed would hold off a March rate hike, while the South African rand briefly hit a one-week high after Wednesday's budget. MSCI's benchmark emerging stocks index rose 0.2 percent, with Indian shares up 0.5 percent to hit the highest since March 2015, Turkish stocks up 0.7 percent and Bucharest shares up 0.2 percent at a fresh nine-year high.

