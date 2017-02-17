Emerging Markets-Brazil stocks rise on new Vale shareholder accord
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Brazilian stocks rose on Monday after miner Vale SA unveiled a proposal to become a company with no defined controlling shareholders. Shares of Vale added the most points to Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, which rose 0.9 percent.
