Emerging Markets-Brazil stocks fall; Kroton, Estacio slump on regulatory scrutiny

SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian stocks fell on Monday, with shares of education companies Estacio Participacoes SA and Kroton Educacional SA slumping on regulatory scrutiny over a proposed tie-in. After the market close on Friday, technical staff in the office of antitrust agency Cade's superintendent-general said the deal would spur "monopolies in several markets," referring to the on-site and distance-learning segments.

