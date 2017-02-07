Emerging Markets-Brazil stocks fall; Kroton, Estacio slump on regulatory scrutiny
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian stocks fell on Monday, with shares of education companies Estacio Participacoes SA and Kroton Educacional SA slumping on regulatory scrutiny over a proposed tie-in. After the market close on Friday, technical staff in the office of antitrust agency Cade's superintendent-general said the deal would spur "monopolies in several markets," referring to the on-site and distance-learning segments.
