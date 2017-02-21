Emerging Markets Bonds Boosted By Pau...

Emerging Markets Bonds Boosted By Pause In Reflation Trade

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

January was marked by a fairly consistent stream of positive macro indicators that provided support to the global reflation story. In both the U.S. and Europe, inflation readings and expectations have risen and are now at or above 2%, indicating that economies are strengthening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) 22 hr Zeppelin 37
News White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market Feb 21 Real World 7
News COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit... Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S... Feb 5 spud 4
News Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl... Jan 30 tex 1
News For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b... Jan 27 Le Jimbo 24
News Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ... Jan '17 Go Blue Forever 3
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,893 • Total comments across all topics: 279,160,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC