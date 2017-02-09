Earnings support European shares but political jitters hit banks
MILAN/LONDON, Feb 8 European shares edged ahead on Wednesday, helped by good earning updates, but bank stocks hit a five-week low on growing concerns over the region's crowded election agenda this year. The STOXX 600 rose 0.3 percent after a volatile session that saw the pan-European index dip into negative territory at one point, weighed down by financial stocks which are seen as most sensitive to political uncertainty.
