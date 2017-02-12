Dow 20,000: - Perception is reality'

A video board shows the Dow Jones closing above 20,000 for the first time at the New York Stock Exchange January 25, 2017 in New York. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished above 20,000 points for the first time Wednesday, after breaching the milestone at the open, extending a stocks rally that followed US President Donald Trump's election, which sparked hopes of pro-growth policies.

