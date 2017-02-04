Deutsche Bank Says 'Sorry' in Full-Page Newspaper Ads
Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, has apologized in full-page German newspaper ads for misconduct that has cost the company billions. The ad, signed by CEO John Cryan on behalf of the bank's top management, ran Saturday in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and the Munich-based Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|7 hr
|littleoleladyfrom...
|1
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan 27
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 18
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec '16
|Patriotic One
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC