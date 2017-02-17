Cee Markets-Warsaw stocks retreat aft...

Cee Markets-Warsaw stocks retreat after rally despite upbeat economic figures

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Warsaw's bluechip stock index had fallen 1.4 percent by 1435 GMT, led by PKO BP bank, which retreated from 21-month highs and fell 1.6 percent. The index hit an 18-month high in the previous session when other indices in the region were already retreating from their highest levels since 2015, or from a record high in the case of Budapest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S... Feb 5 spud 4
News Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl... Jan 30 tex 1
News For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b... Jan 27 Le Jimbo 24
News Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ... Jan 26 Go Blue Forever 3
News UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m... Jan '17 Cujo 21
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
News Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead... Dec '16 Patriotic One 1
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,528 • Total comments across all topics: 278,976,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC