Cee Markets-Bucharest stocks extend rally on Banca Transilvania gains
The sector is emerging from a bad period marked with a jump in bad loans after 2008, solvency woes in Slovenia and Bulgaria, and increased costs from new taxes in Hungary and Poland and schemes to convert Swiss franc loans into national currencies. Bank profits are rising across the region.
